By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is basically going to be an all-day Eagles pep rally at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’ll all start around 6 a.m. with 94WIP’s Wing Bowl 26. Then, at night, the Sixers will have “Brotherly Love” night for their big 8 p.m. ESPN game against the Miami Heat.

The first 10,000 fans will receive midnight green “Brotherly Love” shirts, courtesy of the local company RushOrderTees.

Here are some other things planned for “Brotherly Love” night at the Sixers game.

  • “Brotherly Love” will be messaged predominantly throughout the Wells Fargo Center
  • Lighting and signage will be green inside and out
  • The players will wear “Brotherly Love” shooting shirts
  • The 76ers will each receive personalized Eagles jerseys in their locker
  • The Sixers Dancers and Dunk Squad will perform to Fly Eagles Fly and use green pom poms
  • Mascot Franklin will wear Eagles gear
  • Our staff will wear green ties, dresses, shirts, etc. and be wearing Eagles pins
  • Eagles-centric in-arena, digital and social assets throughout the game
