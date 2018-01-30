SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his aunt in Winslow Township last week.

Officers responded to a residence at the Taylor Woods Apartment on Saturday after they were contacted by the victim’s father.

At the scene, police say they found Jennifer Whipple dead in her bedroom with extensive trauma to her body and face.

The victim’s father told police that in the days before the murder, his daughter spoke about a fight involving her nephew Shane Whipple. Police were contacted Saturday after he was unable to reach Jennifer for days.

On Tuesday, Shane Whipple, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He remains held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

