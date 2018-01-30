SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are hoping and praying for a Super Bowl win this weekend, and we spoke with one of the men who will lead one of the final prayers before the big game.

Reverand Herb Lusk is head chaplain for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his job is to hold weekly bible studies for the team’s coaches as well as chapel services the day before the each game.

Lusk, who played three seasons for the Eagles in the 70’s, has filled the role of chaplain for the past 15 seasons and says this team, these players, are special.

 

“A lot of the discipline they have comes from the team itself,” he said.

Lusk notes that the players came with tremendous faith.

 

Carson Wentz tweets Bible verses, Malcolm Jenkins visits prisons, Chris Long donated his salary to schools and raised money for wells in African and Nick Foles is also a man of deep faith.

“What his faith does is give him a lot of confidence,” said Lusk, who counseled Foles during both of his stints with the Eagles.

Lusk says he’ll give the final chapel service likely the day before the game.

“This is a classic David-Goliath situation,” says Lusk, who is already working on his final sermon for the season.

“We are not supposed to win but I want your listeners to know– read the story, Goliath came tumbling down,” he said.

Lusk is headed to Minneapolis Wednesday his first time ever at the Super Bowl, and had some advice to Eagles fans, believe in the underdog!

