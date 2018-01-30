SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An iconic element of Philadelphia’s skyline has joined the Philadelphia Eagles bandwagon.

For the first time, the PSFS sign is green. Eagles green.

For 86 years, the PSFS sign glowed red-orange atop what is now the Loews Hotel, but now, thanks to LED technology, the sign has changed colors for the Super Bowl.

Loews Philadelphia GM Scott Nassar says it was an easy decision to throw the green switch.

“We take the lead from some of the other buildings throughout the city,” Nassar said. “We wanted to do what they were doing, supporting the city and the Eagles in this phenomenal opportunity that’s coming up on Super Bowl day.”

The 27-foot letters were converted from neon to LED two years ago, under the auspices of the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

