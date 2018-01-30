PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman inside her Philadelphia apartment on Saturday morning.
The incident reportedly happened around 6 a.m. on the 3400 block of Race Street.
Police say the woman told officers she woke up to find a man on top of her. She tried to escape when the man forced her to the floor and began sexually assaulting her, police say.
The woman fled and was able to contact police when the man was sleeping.
Police say the man fled the scene but he is described as the following: black male, 25 to 30 years of age, medium complexion, 5-foot-8, medium build, short hair, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tan boots.
Police say anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him but contact 911 immediately.