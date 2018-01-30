SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Residents in Bethlehem Township are being asked to shelter in place due to police activity Tuesday morning.

Bethlehem Township police are asking residents near the 2200 block of Toursdale Drive to stay indoors and stay away from windows and doors.

The following locations should shelter in place: Lantern Place West and East, all of Toursdale Drive to Mountain View Avenue, all Towpath Circle East and West, Southwood Drive between Esquire Drive and Stones Crossings Road and Cog Circle.

All other residents should avoid the area.

Northampton police say they are investigating a shooting in the area.

No further details have been released.

 

