PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Doylestown native Pink is speaking out after Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s comments about women needing to “step up” after the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

After the show wrapped, Portnow was questioned about Lorde’s absence from the stage – the only woman nominated for best album and who was not invited to perform – as well as the fact that only two women were shown on TV accepting awards.

“It has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level, to step up,” Portnow said backstage after the show. “Because I think they would be welcome. I don’t have personal experience of those kind of brick walls that you face. It’s us as an industry making a welcome mat very obvious — creating mentorships, creating opportunities for all people who want to be creative, and, really, paying it forward, and creating that next generation of artists who feel like they can do anything, say anything.”

Pink, who performed at the Grammy Awards, posted her thoughts on his suggestion.

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up.’ Women have been stepping up since the beginning of time,” Pink said in a handwritten note she tweeted Monday. “When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal.”

Pink wasn’t the only one who defended female artists, Sheryl Crow and Debra Messing also joined in on the criticism. Messing wrote on Twitter: “This is incredibly dismaying to say the least” in regards to Portnow’s comments.

Singer Sheryl Crow tweeted Monday: “I wish the #Grammys would return to female/male categories. Who will young girls be inspired by to pick up a guitar and rock when most every category is filled with men? I’m not sure it is about women needing to “step up”, (as said by the male in charge). #GrammysSoMale”

1/2: To put it on women not tapping into their creativity and not pushing for roles in the business of music such as producing, it seemingly comes off as sexist. It is a strangely insensitive thing to say, particularly at this juncture of women standing up for themselves… pic.twitter.com/Ji59acguNL — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 30, 2018

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

