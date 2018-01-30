PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia court employee has been fired, after she admitted to giving a letter to Philadelphia native and rap star Meek Mill during a hearing.
In the letter to Meek Mill, the court clerk writes:
“As a fan of the art, I’m praying that you would be able to help my son,” asking him to donate money towards her son’s college tuition.
READ: Pennsylvania’s High Court To Hear Appeal Of Philly Beverage Tax
After the note appeared on TMZ, Wanda Chavarria admitted to the entertainment website that she wrote the letter and gave it to the rapper, during one of his hearings in Philadelphia.
In a statement, spokesman Gabriel B. Roberts from the city’s courts says,
“The Philadelphia Courts have always prioritized fairness, impartiality and the highest ethical standards. The Courts fully expect all employees to conduct themselves in a principled and professional manner so as not to infringe upon the neutrality of the courtroom. Following a review of the incident involving Ms. Wanda Chavarria, she has been terminated. Because this is a personnel matter there will be no further comment.”
Meek Mill remains in a Chester prison, after a judge ruled he violated probation.