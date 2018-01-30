PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PATCO trains are still running on delays Tuesday morning after a train hit a utility pole during Monday morning’s commute.
Commuters can expect to wait an additional 5 to 10 minutes than they normally do during rush hour. The transit agency released the following information for Tuesday’s rail service:
Early AM Service: Trains will operate every 10 to 15 minutes from 5:00 A.M. until 6:30 A.M.
AM Rush Hour:
Trains will operate every 10 minutes out of Lindenwold from 6:30 A.M. until 8:50 A.M.
Trains will operate every 10 to 20 minutes out of 15/16th & Locust from 6:30 A.M. until 9:35 A.M.
6-car trains will be operated from 5:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.
Following Rush Hour: Trains will operate every 15-minutes from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.
PM Service: PM service is TBA depending on the work completed
PATCO officials say a Conrail train hit an electrical pole, which caused an attached conduit line to hang over the track.
Right before 5:30 a.m. Monday, a PATCO train traveling eastbound near the Ferry Avenue Station hit that line.
Service was suspended in both directions, while crews worked to figure out what happened. Four of the 23 people on the train suffered minor injuries. Crews restored limited service throughout the day Monday.
PATCO will continue to update passengers on Twitter @RidePATCO