HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Looking for cool Eagles stuff in advance Sunday’s Super Bowl? Try checking the state Treasury website to see if you might already own some.
State Treasurer Joe Torsella says the Bureau of Unclaimed Property has all kinds of stuff, that includes sports memorabilia, some of it perhaps more of sentimental than monetary value.
ALSO READ: Nick Foles Gets Emotional: I Want My Daughter ‘To Be Proud Of Her Daddy’
When it comes to the Eagles, there are posters, training cards, decals and of course ticket stubs.
“There’s a ticket for the Eagles-Falcons regular season game in 2008 that someone put the stub aside where the Eagles won 27-14,” he said. “So I’m going to take that as a good omen and make that my prediction for Sunday.”
Torsella says to find out if it’s yours, go to the Treasury website and check to see if there might be other things belonging to you.
Check out www.patreasury.gov and click on unclaimed property.