SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — Two educators at an elementary school in New Jersey made a “Gentlemen’s Agreement” ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Principal Sam Sassano and guidance counselor Matthew Baals of Glenview Avenue Elementary School made an agreement last October that if the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots met in the big game, the fan of the losing team would sleep on the school’s roof.

Eagles Super Fan ‘Barry ‘The Hatchet’ Shows Off Ultimate Birds Man Cave

Since both teams have made it, a GoFundMe campaign has the goal of raising $3,000 or more by Feb. 13, so Sassano and Baals can both sleep in tents on the roof of the school, no matter the big game’s outcome.

The sleep-in date is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch