HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — Two educators at an elementary school in New Jersey made a “Gentlemen’s Agreement” ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
Principal Sam Sassano and guidance counselor Matthew Baals of Glenview Avenue Elementary School made an agreement last October that if the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots met in the big game, the fan of the losing team would sleep on the school’s roof.
Since both teams have made it, a GoFundMe campaign has the goal of raising $3,000 or more by Feb. 13, so Sassano and Baals can both sleep in tents on the roof of the school, no matter the big game’s outcome.
The sleep-in date is scheduled for Feb. 15.