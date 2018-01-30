SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles just wants his daughter to be “proud of her daddy.”

Foles, 29, and his wife welcomed a little girl into the world seven months ago and he got emotional when talking about her on Tuesday.

“When I think about this journey and everything I get home and I get to see her, I get to see my wife,” said Foles. “I see her and my wife — just in her face, in her mannerisms. I know she’s going to grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy.

“Now to be a father, that changes everything.”

 

 

