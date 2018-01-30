PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles just wants his daughter to be “proud of her daddy.”
Comissioner: ‘We Will Be Out There With A Sizeable Contingent Of Officers’ Following Super Bowl 2018
Foles, 29, and his wife welcomed a little girl into the world seven months ago and he got emotional when talking about her on Tuesday.
“When I think about this journey and everything I get home and I get to see her, I get to see my wife,” said Foles. “I see her and my wife — just in her face, in her mannerisms. I know she’s going to grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy.
John Cena Sings Eagles Fight Song At Raw
“Now to be a father, that changes everything.”
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter