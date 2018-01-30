PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I have an important warning for women who are of childbearing age.
It is something that you might not be thinking of, but it’s important each and every time you go to the doctor.
You should always think in the back of your mind, “what if I was pregnant?”
The reason I say this is that many of the medications that we prescribe can actually cause problems if given to women while they are pregnant.
Many drugs cause problems when they’re taken during pregnancy and, of course, many don’t.
You want to make certain you have the safe ones. You can always ask your pharmacist, even if it’s an over-the-counter product.
The bottom line is you should be thinking that way. Do what you can to try to make that difference.
Dr. Brian McDonoughDr. Brian McDonough has been medical editor at KYW Newsradio for more than a quarter-century (since 1987)!