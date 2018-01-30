PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local ride sharing company says they will get you to the big game for a very small price.
If you’re meeting friends at one of 10-hot spots, you can take advantage of the special price according to Andrew Woolf, General Manager of Lyft Pennsylvania and Delaware.
“Lyft is offering $2.15 Lyft line rides for passengers heading to the top ten places where Philadelphians watched the game last year, we’re using a promo code of LetsGoPhilly,” Woolf said.
The cheap rides are available from 4:30-7:30 p.m. but Woolf admits that prices after the Super Bowl may be higher than normal because of supply and demand.
The spots available for the special fares include Xfinity Live, Fox and Hound Philadelphia and Dave and Busters.
Uber has not said if they plan to offer a similar deal.