By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wrestling super star John Cena knew how to win over the Philly crowd on Monday night: Sing the Eagles’ fight song.

Cena, 40, is from West Newbury, Massachusetts, but it didn’t stop the 16-time champ from leading the Eagles fans in unison at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Right now, I’d like to pay my respect,” said Cena, who then begun singing.

“From the bottom of my heart Philly, thank you, have a great night, and good luck this weekend!” said Cena.

