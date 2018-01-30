PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce put together the NFL’s best run blocking season for any offensive lineman — not just centers — since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus.
Kelce, 30, has always been an excellent run blocker, but this season he took it to another level and was rewarded with a first-team All Pro selection.
Kelce has earned a 95.9 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, best among all NFL offensive lineman.
As a team, the Eagles finished the season 3rd in the league rushing for 132.2 yards per game.
Kelce and the Eagles will likely turn to the ground game in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Patriots, a team that allowed over 114 rushing yards per game this season.
Andrew Porter