PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A Fishtown cafe is hosting an educational event Wednesday for people interested in getting a cannabis medical card in Pennsylvania.

Claudia Post is active in the local and national cannabis scene, and is president of Smokin’ Hot Solutions, a cannabis marketing company.

Post says she is hosting the free event at The Front Street Cafe at Thompson and Front Streets.

“The process to obtain the card is slightly obtuse, obscure and a little difficult to navigate,” she said.

So she decided, as a public community service, to educate those with medical conditions qualified under Pennsylvania law.

“This is the first one, and it’s from 5-to-8 [p.m.],” she said.

Post plans on holding a series of education events across the city, and explains some of the medical conditions qualified under law include epilepsy, Chrohn’s disease and IBS, Irritated Bowel syndrome.

