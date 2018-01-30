SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Don Bell
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The underdogs from the City of Brotherly Love could be unveiling a fresh endzone celebration come Sunday night’s game versus the New England Patriots.

“Alshon’s kinda of the guy that’s like, ‘Alright, Let’s do it,'” said Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith. “We talk about some things sometimes…and in the game, Alshon’s like, ‘Hey, yo, we’re gonna do it.'”

Smith says there is nothing set as a celebration but he enjoyed the home run and bowling celebrations this past regular season.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch