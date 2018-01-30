PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The underdogs from the City of Brotherly Love could be unveiling a fresh endzone celebration come Sunday night’s game versus the New England Patriots.
“Alshon’s kinda of the guy that’s like, ‘Alright, Let’s do it,'” said Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith. “We talk about some things sometimes…and in the game, Alshon’s like, ‘Hey, yo, we’re gonna do it.'”
Smith says there is nothing set as a celebration but he enjoyed the home run and bowling celebrations this past regular season.
