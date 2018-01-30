SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
PHILADELPHIA (CNN/CBS) — In what only can be called an ironic twist, CNN apparently sent multiple push alerts on a story about the person who sent the false Hawaii missile alert being fired.

Many people took to Twitter saying they were getting the same push alert dozens of times.

CNN sent out the app alert about the firing of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who triggered the false ballistic missile alert earlier this month.

Retired Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira said, “When it became apparent that the real-world alert was issued,” the employee “seemed confused, he froze and another employee had to take over his responsibilities.”

The employee “had a history of confusing drill and real-world events,” Oliveira said.

