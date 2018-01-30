PHILADELPHIA (CNN/CBS) — In what only can be called an ironic twist, CNN apparently sent multiple push alerts on a story about the person who sent the false Hawaii missile alert being fired.

Many people took to Twitter saying they were getting the same push alert dozens of times.

Congrats to the guy who got fired for sending Hawaii's false missile alert on his new job as CNN’s push-alert director! — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) January 30, 2018

Worker fired for false missile alert hired by CNN to send push notifications. — Dade Murphy (@threefourteen) January 30, 2018

When CNN sends you like a dozen push notifications the Hawaii missile alert guy has been fired, like I’m sorry is he working for y’all now? — Jessica Mateer (@mateerjessica) January 30, 2018

CNN sending an alert about the Hawaii push notification story by sending 100 push notifications. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 30, 2018

Is that guy who got fired for the bogus missile alert in Hawaii now in charge of the push alerts for CNN? — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) January 30, 2018

CNN @CNN just sent a push alert… about the worker in Hawaii who sent the missile alert. AND THEY SENT IT 50 consecutive times. How do you screw up an alert about an alert? — thenewsjunkie (@thenewsjunkie) January 30, 2018

Ironic that @CNN is sending repeated push alerts on the false ballistic alert in Hawaii. I've received at least 30 alerts. — Sam Argier (@SamArgier) January 30, 2018

CNN sent out the app alert about the firing of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who triggered the false ballistic missile alert earlier this month.

Retired Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira said, “When it became apparent that the real-world alert was issued,” the employee “seemed confused, he froze and another employee had to take over his responsibilities.”

The employee “had a history of confusing drill and real-world events,” Oliveira said.