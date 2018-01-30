GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — In a small school where everyone knows each other they have a saying “Glassboro breeds champions,” and there’s a trophy case full of state title footballs to back it up.

It was here at Glassboro High School that Eagles running back Corey Clement’s dreams began to soar.

“He said I’m going to get a D-1 scholarship and I’m going to the NFL and I’m going to win a Super Bowl by the time I’m 30,” assistant Glassboro High School principal Cynthia Bodden recalls from a lunch room conversation with Corey when he was a freshman.

Bodden and Clement have had a special relationship that’s continued to present day as he sends her messages from Minneapolis this week while preparing for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

South Jersey Mayor Asks Couple To Remove ‘Eyesore’ Patriots Flag

“He calls me his school mom,” laughs Bodden pointing to a pink Post-it note on her office wall with Corey’s signature that says “Yeroc loves you.”

YEROC is Corey spelled backward and is symbolic in a way of Clement’s unorthodox road to stardom.

After a solid career at the University of Wisconsin, he was passed over in the NFL draft.

He signed as a free agent with his hometown Eagles, determined to make the roster.

“I said Corey all you got to do is make it hard for them, if you make it hard for them to get rid of you then you’ve done your job,” recounts assistant Glassboro football head coach Greg Maccarone, who was Corey’s position coach all through high school.

“He said this is going to push me,” says Bodden, “now I got a chip on my shoulder, I got something to prove.”

And that he did, leading the Eagles in rushing touchdowns this season with four carries into the end-zone during the regular season.

Here’s How To Check If Facebook Has Labeled You As A Liberal Or Conservative

Now he’s one win away from reaching that Super Bowl dream – ahead of schedule

“I have no doubt that they’re going to win the game and that he’s going to be a part of why they won the game,” says Maccarone.

And who knows, maybe the Lombardi Trophy will make a guest appearance in Glassboro’s trophy case.

“He’s still a bulldog at heart, he’s an eagle but he’s always going to be a bulldog,” says Bodden.