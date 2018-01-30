PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charter school advocates packed a room at City Hall Tuesday morning, urging that charter interests are represented as the city forms a new local school board.
A capacity crowd rallied in the mayor’s reception room calling on the district to change what they call onerous charter renewal terms.
The students, parents and charter leaders also want a voice on the new nine-member school board.
Parent Crystal Morris wants more students to have the opportunity to attend a charter, as her sons did.
“Who deserves to go to a substandard school? Certainly not my children,” she said.
A third of Philadelphia students attend charters.
KIPP Philadelphia CEO Marc Mannella says the selection of new school board members should not pit district versus charter.
“We want to make sure that there are board members who understand that their obligation is to families both in district schools and in charter schools,” Mannella said.
More than 500 people have been nominated for the new board, and the deadline for nominations has been extended a week, until February 7.