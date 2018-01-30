BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Bucks county man receives a lengthy prison sentence after killing a 22 year-old while driving under the influence and going upwards of 100 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Louis Demora of Croydon was sentenced to 17.5 to 40 years in state prison Tuesday.

The 53-year-old was convicted by jury of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle DUI.

Five days before Christmas in 2016, Jenna Richards was on the way to the gym, about two blocks from her home, when Demora slammed into her car.

“He was going a minimum of 88, but more likely over 100 miles per hour,” said prosecutor Bob James.

James says Richards was killed. While Demora got out of his car and tried to walk home, police say he told four separate people that he was only trying to hurt himself.

“He wasn’t trying to hurt anyone else but himself, that he was trying to kill himself,” James said.

Tests found Demora was under the influence of heroin, cocaine, and Xanax.

Richards graduated summa cum laude from Holy Family with a degree in criminal justice.

Handing down the sentence, Bucks County Judge Brian McGuffin told Demora he “cheated us out of seeing what Jenna Richards was going to be.”