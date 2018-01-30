WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address 
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Newborn James Thomas Dolan, born January 25, has already been drafted into a Super Bowl battle.

James’ dad, T.J. sent CBS3 a picture of James wearing a onesie embroidered with both Dad’s team, the Eagles and mom’s team, the Patriots.

And on the bottom of the onesie: “I’m the tiebreaker.“

“My wife [Stephanie] and I have argued for years over if our kids will be rooting for Philadelphia or Boston teams, but this game truly is the ultimate tiebreaker for our household,” said T.J.

T.J. said his mother gave the onesie as a Christmas gift for baby James to wear next football season, “but fate intervened.”

T.J. is from Lansdale but the family now lives in Galloway.

We know who James should root for. GO EAGLES!

