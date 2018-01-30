WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address 
By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Edward Archer, Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio 1060, Officer Jesse Hartnett, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another day of testimony Tuesday in the trial of Edward Archer, accused of shooting a Philadelphia Police officer Jesse Hartnett, and even a shake-up among the women and men who will decide the defendant’s fate.

Prosecutors focused on physical evidence they say was found at or near the scene where Hartnett was attacked.

Prosecutors then called to the stand experts on forensics, ballistics and DNA analyst who testified that the white garb recovered near the crime scene contained DNA that was likely Archer’s.

READ: Defense Looks To Suppress Taped Statement From Suspect In Ambush Of Philly Officer

But witnesses told the court that the gun  could not be conclusively linked to the defendant, a point Archer’s lawyers pressed, arguing that DNA from crime scene investigators could have tainted the evidence.

Ahead of closing arguments, planned for Thursday, prosecutors are expected to play the videotaped statement Archer made to detectives, and will call a few additional witnesses. Then, it’s the defense’s turn.

Two jurors have been replaced by alternates, but because the judge has issued a gag order, so the reason remains unclear.

