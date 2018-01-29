PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Is you winter clothes making you sick?
Experts say bacteria and germs can build up on your winter clothes, and going three months between washings allows the germs to build up.
Doctors say gloves and scarves are hotbeds for germs and should be washed every four weeks.
As for your winter coat, it should be cleaned at least three times during the winter season.
And launder it before you store it for the summer, too – or you could have germs in your closet until next year.