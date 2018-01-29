SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Is you winter clothes making you sick?

Experts say bacteria and germs can build up on your winter clothes, and going three months between washings allows the germs to build up.

Rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ Will Light The Sky This Week

Doctors say gloves and scarves are hotbeds for germs and should be washed every four weeks.

As for your winter coat, it should be cleaned at least three times during the winter season.

And launder it before you store it for the summer, too – or you could have germs in your closet until next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch