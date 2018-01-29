SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Credit: Nebreja Bros. Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Talk about timing!

A photographer in the Philippines captured this breathtaking photo of a couple on their wedding day, moments after a Mayon volcano erupted last week.

It happened on Jan. 25 after Arlo Gerald de la Cruz and Maria Hussa Maica Nicerio were just married at the Our Lady of Gate, Daraga Church in Albay, Philippines.

untitled 1 Wedding Photographer Captures Stunning Photo As Volcano Erupts

Credit: Nebreja Bros. Media

The couple went across the street to the deck of the Red Labuyo Restaurant for post nuptial pictures with Nebreja Bros. Media when the Mayon volcano erupted at 5:50 p.m.

Mayon, in northeastern Albay province, has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years.

More than 80,000 villagers have fled to dozens of schools to seek emergency shelter.

17 Wedding Photographer Captures Stunning Photo As Volcano Erupts

Credit: Nebreja Bros. Media

The volcano continued to spew lava on Tuesday morning.

