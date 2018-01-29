SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The line is moving, and that’s a good thing if you’re an Eagles fan.

The Eagles opened around 5.5 to 6 point underdogs in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. However, the line is now down to 4.5, thanks to heavy betting on Philadelphia.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, nearly three times as much money has been wagered on the Eagles than the Pats.

A large part of this is likely due to the famous let-it-ride World Series bettor placing an eight-figure bet on the Birds.

The Eagles have embraced the “underdog” label all year long and will use it for motivation in one final game.

