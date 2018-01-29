SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — First, Minneapolis restaurants were denying Philadelphia Eagles players reservations, and now this.

Vegas Adjusts Line After Bettors Hammer Eagles

The Truth Bar in Minneapolis posted a sign in the window saying that Eagles fans are welcome if they want a beer thrown at them.

“Eagles fans: Stop in and have a free beer thrown at you!” the sign reads.

According to its website, “The Truth Bar is a shared space where members – employees, clients and special guests of Kurskopf & Company – are welcome to come work or have meetings or host events. Basically we figured the last thing the world needed was another conference room. So we built a bar.”

The bad blood is still manifesting itself in Minneapolis after the Eagles trounced the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.

American Airlines Adds More Flights From Philadelphia To Minneapolis For Super Bowl 

Eagles’ Chris Maragos tweeted that he was unable to reserve a table at three restaurants in the city until he was finally able to successfully reserve a spot on Saturday.

The blame has gone both ways though since the game. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum said in a recent interview that his friends had to protect his family from Eagles fans during the NFC Championship game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch