MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — First, Minneapolis restaurants were denying Philadelphia Eagles players reservations, and now this.
The Truth Bar in Minneapolis posted a sign in the window saying that Eagles fans are welcome if they want a beer thrown at them.
“Eagles fans: Stop in and have a free beer thrown at you!” the sign reads.
According to its website, “The Truth Bar is a shared space where members – employees, clients and special guests of Kurskopf & Company – are welcome to come work or have meetings or host events. Basically we figured the last thing the world needed was another conference room. So we built a bar.”
The bad blood is still manifesting itself in Minneapolis after the Eagles trounced the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.
Eagles’ Chris Maragos tweeted that he was unable to reserve a table at three restaurants in the city until he was finally able to successfully reserve a spot on Saturday.
The blame has gone both ways though since the game. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum said in a recent interview that his friends had to protect his family from Eagles fans during the NFC Championship game.