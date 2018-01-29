HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor plans to travel to Minneapolis this weekend to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he’ll be paying for his own transportation, tickets and lodging to attend the Sunday night game.
The Eagles’ most recent Super Bowl appearance was 13 years ago, a 24-21 loss to the Patriots.
