SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor plans to travel to Minneapolis this weekend to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he’ll be paying for his own transportation, tickets and lodging to attend the Sunday night game.

Rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ Will Light The Sky This Week

The Eagles’ most recent Super Bowl appearance was 13 years ago, a 24-21 loss to the Patriots.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch