PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.O. just won’t let it go.

Terrell Owens talked about Donovan McNabb and his ugly departure from Philadelphia in 2005 on Sirius XM’s The Morning Men show.

“He’s a funny guy,” Owens said of McNabb per the NY Daily News. “He’s not funny, ha-ha. Me, personally, I don’t do well with two-faced people.”

Thirteen years ago, T.O., McNabb, and the Eagles faced the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, falling short 24-21. T.O. returned from a broken leg and caught nine of 14 targets for 122 yards. McNabb was 30-51 for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he also threw 3 interceptions and threw up (maybe?) on the final drive.

Owens was eventually released by the Eagles after voicing his displeasure over McNabb and the Eagles’ management.

Owens recently tweeted that he only left Philly because of McNabb.

I only left because the QB didn’t want me there because the QB felt he could win without me. So I had to move on. Trust me, I loved what I was doing in Philly with that team but I can’t make the QB like me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/m2Dm9n2PF8 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 20, 2018

McNabb was recently named in a sexual harassment suit against NFL Network personalities and was subsequently fired by the network.

The Eagles and Pats will square off in a rematch on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.