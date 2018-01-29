SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.O. just won’t let it go.

Terrell Owens talked about Donovan McNabb and his ugly departure from Philadelphia in 2005 on Sirius XM’s The Morning Men show.

“He’s a funny guy,” Owens said of McNabb per the NY Daily News. “He’s not funny, ha-ha. Me, personally, I don’t do well with two-faced people.”

Photos: Throwback: Eagles Vs. Patriots Super Bowl XXXIX

Thirteen years ago, T.O., McNabb, and the Eagles faced the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, falling short 24-21. T.O. returned from a broken leg and caught nine of 14 targets for 122 yards. McNabb was 30-51 for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he also threw 3 interceptions and threw up (maybe?) on the final drive.

Owens was eventually released by the Eagles after voicing his displeasure over McNabb and the Eagles’ management.

Owens recently tweeted that he only left Philly because of McNabb.

McNabb was recently named in a sexual harassment suit against NFL Network personalities and was subsequently fired by the network. 

The Eagles and Pats will square off in a rematch on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch