SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:Drones, Local TV, Stockton University

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — A university in New Jersey is offering a course in drone operations.

Stockton University announced on Monday the school will offer a course on drones and their practical use this semester.

Here’s How To Check If Facebook Has Labeled You As A Liberal Or Conservative

Adam Greco, a supervisory air traffic control specialist at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, will teach the course.

Greco said this course will appeal to those with a general interest in drones, and to those who want to use them professionally in areas like photography, real estate and site inspections.

“They will learn how to fly properly and legally,” said Greco.

The university says the course will teach students the history and future of drones, regulations, safety and both satellite uplink and direct line-of-sight flight, in addition to autonomous flight.

Actor Scott Baio Denies Misconduct Claims By Former Co-Star

The course will take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning on Feb. 8 and lasting through May 10.

The cost to take the drone operations class is $249.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch