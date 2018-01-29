GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — A university in New Jersey is offering a course in drone operations.

Stockton University announced on Monday the school will offer a course on drones and their practical use this semester.

Here’s How To Check If Facebook Has Labeled You As A Liberal Or Conservative

Adam Greco, a supervisory air traffic control specialist at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, will teach the course.

Greco said this course will appeal to those with a general interest in drones, and to those who want to use them professionally in areas like photography, real estate and site inspections.

“They will learn how to fly properly and legally,” said Greco.

The university says the course will teach students the history and future of drones, regulations, safety and both satellite uplink and direct line-of-sight flight, in addition to autonomous flight.

Actor Scott Baio Denies Misconduct Claims By Former Co-Star

The course will take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning on Feb. 8 and lasting through May 10.

The cost to take the drone operations class is $249.

Click here for more information.