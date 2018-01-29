PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Camden County, New Jersey.
Police say officers responded to a call on Saturday night to check on 46-year-old Jennifer Whipple at her home in the Taylor Woods apartment complex in Berlin, Winslow Township.
Inside, they found the victim unresponsive with signs of trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier, authorities in Camden County put out word they were looking for Whipple’s nephew. He’s since been located.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winslow Township Police or the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
