PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Call it a lesson in confidence. The head of the Philadelphia School District has accepted a Super Bowl wager from his counterpart in Boston.

Even the school superintendents are making Super Bowl bets now. Philly Superintendent William Hite says Boston super Tommy Chang reached out.

“It was actually his idea to do it.”

“It” was a friendly Eagles versus Patriots wager, with the winner getting a signature sandwich.

“It’s going to be lobster roll or a cheesesteak,” Hite said. “I accepted, and told him to get ready to send his lobster roll!”

Hite says backing the Eagles is the least he can do after the support from the sales of Underdog T-shirts.

“What the Philadelphia Eagles have done for the School District of Philadelphia is extraordinary,” Hite said. “So, naturally, I wanted to accept his bet and we are all going to be rooting for the Eagles.”

And then…planning side dishes.