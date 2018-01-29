PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police officer who was ambushed and shot two years ago while sitting in his patrol car took the witness stand Monday, testifying against the alleged gunman.

Edward Archer is standing trial for attempted murder, accused of shooting officer Jesse Hartnett late on the evening of January 7, 2016.

Hartnett told the jury he was fighting a cold and was about to go get some hot tea around 11:40 p.m. when out of the corner of his eye he saw a man dressed in a white garb, with what looked like a hospital mask, approach him and begin firing.

Hartnett said he ducked for cover and threw his left arm over his head before feeling his upper arm bone break from a bullet hitting his limb.

Hartnett then recalled the moments following when he radioed for help and chased after the suspect, testifying he shot at the suspect several times and saw the man drop.

He said he raced back to his car and as he tried to reach for a tourniquet, he said he could hear his blood splatter on the ground.

Prosecutors pulled up hospital photos of his wounds and x-rays, and asked Hartnett to describe the medical care, to which the defense objected, saying Hartnett wasn’t an expert.

The defense briefly crossed-examined Hartnett, asking him if he ever saw the suspect, to which he replied, “I only saw the eyes.”