PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rotary Club of Philadelphia has accepted a challenge from the Foxborough Rotary Club, in regards to the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Patriots.

Each club has agreed to donate $25 per point scored by the opposing team to the Rotary International Foundation — one of the largest and most respected humanitarian outreach organizations in the world.

For example, if the final score is Eagles 24, Patriots 21, the Foxborough Rotary would donate $600 ($25 x 24 points) to the Rotary International Foundation and the Rotary Club of Philadelphia would donate $525 ($25 x 21 points).

Also, the club president of the losing team will be obligated to wear the jersey of the winning team at the next club meeting.

