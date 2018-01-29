SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Local TV, Patco, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Rail commuters are facing problems getting between Philadelphia and Camden County, New Jersey.

The Port Authority Transit Corporation says there is limited westbound and eastbound PATCO Speedline service Monday. Service was completely suspended for several hours because of a downed electrical pole.

Man In Critical Condition After Stabbing Outside Northeast Philly Bar

New Jersey Transit is honoring PATCO tickets.

The Port Authority Transit Corporation says PATCO Speedline service is suspended across the entire line Monday because of a downed electrical pole.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch