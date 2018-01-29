PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Rail commuters are facing problems getting between Philadelphia and Camden County, New Jersey.
The Port Authority Transit Corporation says there is limited westbound and eastbound PATCO Speedline service Monday. Service was completely suspended for several hours because of a downed electrical pole.
New Jersey Transit is honoring PATCO tickets.
