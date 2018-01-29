POCONOS, Pa. (CBS) —A Pleasant Valley School District educator awaits trial after being accused of secretly recording his coworkers in the faculty room, according to a report.
Joshua Ryan Krebs of Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Monroe County is facing felony wiretap charges.
Krebs, 37, of Kunkletown, allegedly eavesdropped on conversations in the faculty break room in April 2016, according to the report.
Krebs waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday, according to court documents.
He is charged with the interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communications and criminal conspiracy to commit wiretap.