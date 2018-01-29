PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An erratic driver was shot by an off-duty officer in South Philadelphia Monday morning after police say the driver was attempting to run over pedestrians.
Philadelphia police say around 7:30 a.m. the driver was on Broad and Bigler Streets when he struck a pedestrian and was attempting to run over more.
#BREAKING: @PhillyPolice on scene of a shooting in South Philadelphia at intersection of Broad St & Bigler St, not clear on number of victims or motive@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/itoupSoBMD
— Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) January 29, 2018
An off-duty police captain then pulled his service weapon and shot the driver in the head, according to police.
Police say the pedestrian that was injured was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver is also said to be in serious condition.
