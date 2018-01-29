SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An erratic driver was shot by an off-duty officer in South Philadelphia Monday morning after police say the driver was attempting to run over pedestrians.

Philadelphia police say around 7:30 a.m. the driver was on Broad and Bigler Streets when he struck a pedestrian and was attempting to run over more.

An off-duty police captain then pulled his service weapon and shot the driver in the head, according to police.

Police say the pedestrian that was injured was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver is also said to be in serious condition.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 

