PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police continue to search for an attacker after a stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 6700 block of Castor Avenue.
Officers say the entire incident was caught on camera. At one point the victim and the suspect were both inside of the same bar.
When the victim went out to smoke a cigarette, the suspect stabbed him in the throat.
“The perpetrator comes outside, it seems he pulls the knife out of his boot,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Chief Scott Small. “Several witnesses say they see this perpetrator inside the bar several times a week, so we are pretty confident we know who he is.”
Investigators don’t know if the victim and the suspect know each other.
The victim is fighting for his life Monday morning.