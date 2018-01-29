PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb is in the Eagles Hall Of Fame and is arguably the greatest quarterback in franchise history.
But Nick Foles might be more loved by the city, at least right now.
Foles enters this week as the Eagles’ starting QB in Super Bowl LII. In his short sample size, Foles has already had some playoff success, capped by his impressive 300-plus yard, 3 TD, 0 turnover performance last week in the NFC Championship game against the Vikings.
Here’s a look at Foles vs. McNabb by the numbers.
Total Games Started
McNabb: 177
Foles: 42
Total Postseason Games Started
McNabb: 16
Foles: 3
Career Regular Season Passing Yards
McNabb: 37,276
Foles: 9,752
Career Postseason Passing Yards
McNabb: 3,752
Foles: 793
Career Regular Season Touchdown/INT Ratio
McNabb: 234 / 117
Foles: 61 / 29
Career Postseason Touchdown/INT Ratio
McNabb: 24 / 17
Foles: 5 / 0
Pro Bowl Appearances
McNabb: 6
Foles: 1
Postseason Record
McNabb: 9-7
Foles: 2-1
Super Bowl Appearances
McNabb: 1
Foles: 1
Super Bowl Wins
McNabb: 0
Foles: 0
Career Games With 7 Touchdown Passes
McNabb: 0
Foles: 1