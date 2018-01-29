PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An auto repair shop employee is fighting for his life after getting shot during a robbery on Friday.

Philadelphia police say two suspects, one of them armed, entered Mike’s Service Center on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue around 10 p.m. and demanded money.

Police say when the employee fought with the suspects to get away, he was pistol whipped with a Tech-9 semi-automatic handgun about the head and face.

According to police, the employee was taken down to the floor and continued to be beaten before being shot in the side.

The suspects fled the store on foot and were last seen heading east on Manatawna Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The first suspect is described as a 6-foot tall black man, with an athletic build, wearing a grayish/green jacket, black knit hat, dark pants and armed with a Tech-9 handgun.

The second suspect is described as a 6-foot tall black man, with a stocky build, wearing a dark-hooded jacket with unknown logos on the front, and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.