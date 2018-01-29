ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is making a stop in South Jersey for Memorial Day weekend.
Boardwalk Hall made the announcement via Twitter, saying, “Kevin Hart is bringing his ‘Irresponsible Tour’ to Boardwalk Hall Saturday, May 26.”
Hart will also make a stop in Philadelphia later in the year on Nov. 24.
“I just announced over 100 Tour dates for my “Irresponsible Tour” people….This will be my biggest and best damn it!!!!!” Hart posted on Twitter.
Tickets for Atlantic City and Philadelphia go on sale this Wednesday.