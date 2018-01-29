SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Colin Kaepernick is standing by Philadelphia’s Meek Mill.

On Monday morning the former NFL quarterback tweeted a video explaining that he will donate $10,000 to Youth Services Inc. located in Philadelphia. Meek Mill has decided to match Kaepernick’s $10,000 donation to the youth organization.

Meek Mill was controversially sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation.

“Even though Meek has been hit with unjust sentencing, he continues to uplift and fight for our communities,” Kaepernick said in the video. “Thank you Meek. We love, we appreciate you, and keep going strong brother. We’re with you.”

You can learn more about Youth Service Inc. here

