PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If green is the color of envy, then Patriots fans go ahead and be jealous.

From lips to locks, Eagles fans have been flocking to South Jersey’s Tranquility Salon and Spa to get their Super Bowl looks perfected.

“Overall it’s just a lot of excitement a lot of coloring things green, like mohawks and beards,” said Jennifer Buscemi, hair director at Tranquility Salon & Spa.

And it doesn’t end there.

“We also have some green eyelash extensions in the spa,” Buscemi said.

Buscemi and colleagues have kept busy with clients requesting touches of green glam.

“We’ve already had a surplus in our inventory of the green hair extensions because that’s super temporary and really fun,” Buscemi said.

The salon as a whole is treating this week as a pep rally of sorts and there’s nothing like some glitter green “ombre” nails to make you want to put your hands together and cheer on the Birds.

With nails and hair covered, don’t forget about Eagles green makeup – Super Bowl chic indeed.

So how are clients reacting to these game day makeovers? Well, like any good fan should.

“We’ve had several times where they have broken out into the victory song,” said Buscemi.

