(Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook has already pegged you as a liberal or conservative, even if you’ve tried to stay neutral or discreet about your political point of views.
According to an article by The Verge, aside of collecting info on you to better serve you ads, Facebook has also gathered enough info about you to determine how liberal, moderate, or conservative you might be.
Here’s how to find out what you’ve been categorized as, and how to change it:
- Log into Facebook and head over to www.facebook.com/ads/preferences.
(Here, you’ll see all of your so-called “ad preferences,” divided up by interest category like News and Entertainment, Business and Industry, People, etc. These include both specific pages you’ve liked and broader categories of things Facebook thinks you’re into based on every click, scroll, and hover you’ve made in your Newsfeed.)
- Scroll down and click on the “Your Information” tab and tap on “Your categories.” Here, you’ll see things about you “based on information you’ve provided on Facebook and other activity.” You’ll also notice a grey box labeled US Politics.
As with the other ad preferences on this page, you can remove it by clicking the “X” in the top right corner.
Absolutely right, under your information, your categories. It is there..fact checked.