HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury Department is taking the occasion of the Philadelphia Eagles’ appearance this week in the Super Bowl to remind people the state is holding unclaimed property that includes an array of Eagles’ memorabilia.

The agency said Monday that anyone can search online to see if anything belongs to them, and while they’re looking they can make a wider search for any abandoned property in their name.

The items include football cards, posters and ticket stubs, among them a ticket to a 2009 preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are the Eagles’ opponent in the big game on Sunday.

Many of the items come from old safety deposit boxes.

The state Treasury Department returned more than $254 million to the rightful owners last year.

