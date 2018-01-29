BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — There are Eagles fans, and then, there are Eagles fans.

One guy from nearby Berks County has earned his place in fan history by building his own special place to celebrate the team and its legacy.

He is known in Eagles Nation as Barry “The Hatchet” Vagnoni — the creator of the “Locker Room.”

“One night, I couldn’t sleep. I was watching TV and I watched ‘Field of Dreams’ with Kevin Costner,” Vagnoni said. “And, it hit me like a light bulb went off in my head. This is it. This is meant to be.”

Vagnoni’s vision became a 2,000-square foot space with high ceilings, banners and flags, loads of Eagles memorabilia, and lots of big TVs, including a movie theater-size screen for a projection TV.

“The Hatchet” says he’s convinced this is the year the Eagles will go all the way.

“This is a group of players that you can see it, they actually love being with each other,” Vagnoni says.

“The Locker Room,” located in Exeter Township, Berks County, will be the site of “The Hatchet’s” invitation-only Super Bowl party for more than 100 family members and close friends this Sunday.