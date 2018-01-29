PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia is paying tribute to a local visionary and mentor.

Lynette Brown-Sow is leaving her post as the institution’s Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations and returning to her roots.

“There have been so many people who have given to me and instilled some values, and it’s my responsibility to give that back,” Brown-Sow said. “I’m paying it forward.”

After 22 years with CCP, Brown-Sow is moving on — but not before being honored for her dedicated service.

So much love for #LynetteBrownSow today as she “retires” from @CCPedu – she take of #HardyWilliams as her mentor who have her opportunities to lead beginning at age 13 -!canr wait to see what you do next! @wdoutreach #Legacy pic.twitter.com/5rfN6TXXv6 — Cherri Gregg (@cherrigregg) January 29, 2018

“She’s been working for the causes of opportunity her entire life, so we are gathered today to say thanks,” said Linda Wallace, with CCP.

Brown-Sow says what’s old is new again — and she’s returning to the world of entrepreneurship.

“What’s next is a continuation of what I’ve always been doing,” she said, “using my skills to help people, but doing it in a different way.”

Brown-Sow was a mentor to countless students and on several high-profile boards like the Philadelphia Tribune and Girard College. But the impression she’s left on the hearts and minds of those around her is immeasurable, says Dar’Rel Lucky, with CCP.

She’s mentored so many people and affected so many lives of people in Philadelphia,” Lcuky said. “I can’t put into words how she’s touched people and changed lives.”

KYW’ Newsradio’s Cherri Gregg MC’ed the event, attended by Mayor Jim Kenney and former governor Ed Rendell.

Brown-Sow officially steps down on March 30.