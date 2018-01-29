SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — CBS has announced the 11 celebrity “houseguests” who will star in the first-ever celebrity edition of “Big Brother” in the United States.

PHOTOS: CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” launches with a three-night premiere event airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8-9 p.m.), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8-9 p.m.) and a two-hour live eviction show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8-10 p.m.), on CBS3.

This season’s accomplished cast includes an NBA champion, a UFC legend, a Tony award-winning actress, a chart-topping musician, a model, a television personality and a TV host, among others.

Julie Chen returns as the host of the hit series.

The following 11 celebrity “houseguests” will compete for $250,000:

shannon elizabeth CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Shannon Elizabeth (44), an actress, originally from Houston, Texas, currently living in Cape Town, South Africa

Shannon Elizabeth (actress)

brandi lynn glanville CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Brandi Lynn Glanville (45), a Television Personality, originally from Sacramento, Calif. and currently living in Los Angeles

Brandi Lynn Glanville (TV personality)

ariadna gutierrez CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Ariadna Gutierrez (24), a model, born in Sincelejo, Columbia, raised in Barranquilla, Colombia and currently living in Miami, Fla.

Ariadna Gutierrez (model)

chuck liddell CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Chuck Liddell (48), a UFC Legend, originally from Santa Barbara, Calif., and currently living in Calabasas, Calif.

Chuck Lidell (UFC legend)

james maslow CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

James Maslow (27), an actor/musician, originally from San Diego, Cali., and currently in Venice, Calif.

James Maslow (actor/musician)

ross matthews CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Ross Matthews (38), a TV Host, originally from Mt. Vernon, Wash., and currently living in Los Angeles/Palm Springs, Calif.

Ross Matthews (TV host)

mark mcgrath CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Mark McGrath (49), a rock star, originally from Newport Beach, Calif., and currently living in Studio City, Calif.

Mark McGrath (rock star)

keisha knight pulliam CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Keshia Knight Pulliam (38), an actress, originally from New Jersey and currently living in Atlanta, Ga.

Keisha Knight Pulliam (actress)

marissa jaret winokur CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Marissa Jaret Winokur (44), a Broadway actress, originally from Bedford, N.Y., and currently living in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway actress)

metta world peace CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Metta World Peace (38), an NBA Champion, originally from Queens, N.Y., and currently living in Los Angeles

Metta World Peace (NBA champion)

gettyimages 634914890ca 1 CBS Announces Celebrity Cast For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Omarosa (43), a Television personality, originally from Youngstown, Ohio and currently living in Jacksonville, Fla.

Omarosa (TV personality)

Details about the house will be announced shortly.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more celebrity “houseguests” will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining “houseguest” receiving the grand prize of $250,000. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” is produced by Emmy award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

 

