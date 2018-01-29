PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cancer is evil and it is not politically correct. In other words, it discriminates one race against another.
Some examples, according to experts: breast cancer discriminates. Colon cancer discriminates as well.
In fact, it seems to spread faster in African Americans and research has helped reveal why.
Researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found, using a slightly different category of cancer called basal tumors and a relatively fast-growing one called triple negative, that these cancers do grow faster in African Americans.
In fact, 15 percent of all breast cancers are among black women under 50.
The bottom line is there are genetic differences that could play a role in the disparity.
Environmental factors also matter, but these studies show that screening is important.