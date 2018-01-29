SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Dr. Brian McDonoughSponsored By Independence Blue Cross
Filed Under:Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cancer is evil and it is not politically correct. In other words, it discriminates one race against another.

Some examples, according to experts: breast cancer discriminates. Colon cancer discriminates as well.

In fact, it seems to spread faster in African Americans and research has helped reveal why.

Researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found, using a slightly different category of cancer called basal tumors and a relatively fast-growing one called triple negative, that these cancers do grow faster in African Americans.

In fact, 15 percent of all breast cancers are among black women under 50.

The bottom line is there are genetic differences that could play a role in the disparity.

Environmental factors also matter, but these studies show that screening is important.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch